Thumbs Up ... to U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, who is co-sponsoring legislation to require special counsel Robert Mueller to submit his report to Congress when it's finished.
The legislation, which Grassley and Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., authored, would also require that a report be made within two weeks to Congress in the event that Mueller were fired, transfers or resigns.
"Congress and the American people have a right to know how their government conducts business and spends tax dollars," Grassley said this week. "This bipartisan legislation ensures that Congress and the American people have oversight of and insight into activities and findings of special counsel investigations under any administration."
The legislation comes as the Senate Judiciary Committee is considering the nomination of William Barr to be the new attorney general. Barr said his goal is to "provide as much transparency as I can consistent with the law," but he would not commit to a full release of the report.
Mueller is investigating Russian interference in the 2016 presidential race and any potential contacts with the Trump campaign.
The Justice Department regulations require a report to be made to the attorney general, and Democrats are worried attempts will be made to keep the findings under wraps.
This new legislation could make it easier for the Justice Department to release the report.
Of course, it is only a bill. And last year, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell stopped legislation that was aimed at protecting the special counsel.
We hope Grassley pushes this bill and that it becomes law. He's right. It is the public's money, and the public's business. We have a right to know.
Thumbs Down ... to the decision to deny press credentials for the Iowa House to Laura Belin, who runs the liberal Bleeding Heartland blog.
The Associated Press reported that Belin suspects the reason behind the denial is her critical coverage of Republicans and their policies.
Republicans control the Iowa House.
House Clerk Carmine Boal said the House's rules limit access to the floor to "representatives of the press, radio, and television." But she said those rules have been applied "without consideration of content."
In the past, bloggers, including those with a partisan bent, have been given access, though Boal said non-traditional media have not been credentialed since 2015.
What seems clear to us is the rules of the House, which don't define who qualifies as a member of the media, are outdated and incomplete. Boal said she has been guided by rules governing the press galleries in Congress where, she notes, a member is required to be a "bona fide correspondent of repute" as well as a "full-time, paid correspondent who requires on-site access to members and staff."
We don't know if Belin pays herself a salary. What we do know is she is one of the best reporters in the state, and writers who have come to her defense, from across the political spectrum, attest to the respect, "repute," if you will, that she has.
Belin breaks news, provides deep analysis — and she does it on a full-time basis, as anybody who has read her blog knows full well.
The Congressional press gallery rules may not be the right standard in this case. (Those rules, incidentally, have a residency requirement, which we don't think is being applied in Iowa. They're also applied by a committee of journalists, not the government, which might be a good idea to follow in Iowa.)
Bottom line: Perhaps the Iowa House should clarify and modernize its own rules for credentialing. If that happens, we don't see how Belin could be excluded.
Thumbs Up ... to all those who pitched in by offering space to those in need during the record-breaking low temperatures we suffered through this week.
A range of organizations, from hospitals to churches to governmental units opened their doors to people who faced life-threatening weather conditions.
"When the community sees a disaster, it's amazing how they come together," Rev. Grady Adkins, executive pastor at Harvest Bible Chapel, said this week.
The church opened its doors to dozens of Quad-Citians, allowing them to stay during the day and overnight. Our Linda Cook also reported that vehicles were lined up Wednesday morning to drop off food, clothing and bedding to help out.
There were a lot of others helping out, too. Police departments, townships, hospitals, social service agencies and libraries, among others, also opened their doors, or made a point of staying open, to provide a place for people to get warm.
We're grateful for what they did.
