Thumbs Up …. to Quad-City area officials who are moving forward with tighter regulations on massage parlors.
The Moline City Council took steps this week on a measure to require massage businesses to be licensed.
The move comes as officials around the area are seeking to combat trafficking.
"The motivation behind this recommendation is illicit massage establishments can act as fronts for human trafficking," Mayor Stephanie Acri said. "The goal is not to be overly burdensome to our legitimate massage establishments, but to give it some teeth so we have an effective law-enforcement tool to help control human trafficking in Moline.”
City officials in Davenport also are considering additional regulation.
We understand the reticence to pile requirements on entrepreneurs and small-business people. The state of Iowa has been criticized, rightly so in some instances, for being too license-happy. Still, there are plenty of reports that illegitimate massage parlors are acting as fronts for prostitution. City officials are right to give them special scrutiny.
The city of Des Moines moved on this issue late last year, and a TV station in Cedar Rapids reported earlier this week that city was starting to enforce a local ordinance requiring local licensing.
The station noted it had earlier reported on the existence of websites promoting sexual services being offered at some of the area's massage businesses.
We applaud Quad-City area officials for recognizing this is an area that needs more oversight.
Thumbs Down ... to the continued uncertainty over funding mental health services in Iowa.
On Thursday, a House subcommittee advanced a bill to raise the amount of cash reserves mental health regions could maintain.
It's just the latest proposed tweak to state law governing how regions are allowed to finance the mental health services they must provide.
We're told there are other options out there, and we look forward to seeing what they are. But right now, we understand the frustration of local officials who are passing their budgets for fiscal year 2020.
Scott County officials have argued for years the state ought to lift the cap on property taxes for mental health services.
The Legislature has been reluctant to do that, and what's happened is there have been a succession of laws that have twisted regional boards into knots as they've tried to meet the financial demands of state law and still maintain services.
One law gave regions more flexibility to manage their resources, but simultaneously demanded they lower their cash reserves. That prompted officials in our region to mostly cease levying taxes for mental health for a year in an effort to meet the requirement.
Then, the Legislature passed a law requiring regions to offer more services — a good move, but which has budget consequences.
Two weeks ago, the Times' Jennifer DeWitt reported that our region, which includes Scott, Clinton, Jackson, Cedar and Muscatine counties, would have to dip into reserves to maintain services even though the counties planned to levy the maximum property tax allowable for mental health services.
That, of course, isn't sustainable.
With the demand for mental health services — and a new children's mental health system coming on line — we hope this is the year the Legislature does more than tweak the financing rules.
Lawmakers ought to come up with a long-term solution that funds the services we want but gives local officials more control, while also protecting property taxpayers from regions hoarding giant cash balances.
A tall order, sure, but we have waited long enough.
Thumbs Up ... to the state lawmakers who are talking about giving schools more flexibility to deal with an excess of cancellations due to inclement weather. We've seen plenty of that this winter.
Rep. Cindy Winckler, D-Davenport, introduced a bill proposing to limit the number of days that had to be made up to five, which is similar to Illinois.
It doesn't look like the bill is being met warmly by Republican leaders, but we suspect this won't be the last winter we'll have to deal with this problem.
Around the Quad-Cities, local school districts have been able to come up with their own solutions, but we think it would be a good idea to study potential safety valves, and we applaud those who are thinking in that direction.
