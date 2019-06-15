Thumbs Up ... to the City of Davenport's "Party in the Park" series that kicked off at Cork Hill Park on Thursday. There will be seven such events all across the city through the first week of September.
Food, family and fun are being offered, and several hundred people showed up for the first event, according to the Times' Tom Geyer.
City departments were represented at the party, so people could get a chance to talk about issues they might be dealing with in their neighborhoods.
Mayor Frank Klipsch said the events are an "ongoing commitment we have for community engagement."
With so many reports of violence in our community, these picnics provide a counterbalance and an excellent way for neighbors to connect with each other and the city.
Thumbs Down … To the continued dysfunction of the Davenport Civil Rights Commission. Followers of this saga know there is a dispute over who properly sits on the commission.
The consequences of this fiasco were on display at the commission's meeting this week.
A man who complained of being the target of a racial slur by a store clerk was seeking help from the commission. He didn’t get it amid the uncertainty over who rightfully sits on the panel, and he left the meeting frustrated.
We understand the frustration. This has gone on for six months. There appeared as if there might be a way out of this at the May meeting, but a measure this week to revoke a previous resolution rejecting three legitimately appointed commissioners was stymied over questions of what constituted a quorum.
Commission Director Latrice Lacey suggested it would require five members of the seven members, not four, as was previously understood.
We find this hard to believe. For as long as we can remember, a simple majority was a quorum. The state’s civil rights commission requires just four of its seven members; it seems unlikely local civil rights commissions must meet a higher bar.
Of course, if this is the case the commission may have to look back at actions it took in the past when just four of seven commissioners were present. At one of those meetings, according to official minutes, the commission took comment regarding a case – at another, a wage increase was approved for the director.
We urged long ago that the city council seek a court opinion on the matter of the mayor’s appointment of Lee Gaston, Randy Moore and Patricia Hardaway. It’s clear they were properly appointed, and we have no doubt the court would find that way.
Instead, Mayor Frank Klipsch announced the removal in April of the four members who refused to recognize them. And the two sides ended up in court, anyway, as some of the ousted members sued.
So, yes, we understand the frustrations of people who have business before the commission. We share those frustrations. So should all of the people of Davenport.
Thumbs Up ... to the two new laureates who were inducted this week into the Quad-Cities Business Hall of Fame by Junior Achievement of the Heartland.
James W. Koehler, chairman of the board of J.W. Koehler Electric, and W. Gerard Huiskamp, chairman of the board of Blackhawk Bank & Trust, join a list of distinguished Quad-Citians with this honor.
"All of the honorees recognized at the Hall of Fame are real-life examples of how hard work and passion can lead to great things. They are outstanding role models for our next generation of business leaders." Dougal Nelson, president and CEO of Junior Achievement of the Heartland, said.
Koehler started the business "with an old pickup truck and two weeks of paid vacation," according to an article by Sarah Ritter this week. The company now employs 300 people, including 125 electricians in a typical year.
Huiskamp, at 22 years of age, was a bank teller in Keokuk. Six years later, he was the manager. And in 1972, he moved to the Quad-Cities to be vice president of Rock Island Bank and Trust. A year later, he was president of Blackhawk State Bank.
The bank has grown significantly from the 18 employees it had then. Today, Blackhawk Bank & Trust has 245 employees and 16 branches.
We applaud them, along with Aron and Camilla Lees, owners and operators of Jersey Mike's Subs, in Davenport and Moline, who were honored as this year's Young Entrepreneurs, as well as retired Genesis Health System employee Kathy Quinn, picked as the 2019 Outstanding Junior Achievement Volunteer.
