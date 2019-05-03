Thumbs Up … to St. Ambrose University’s College of Business for its first-ever "Business for the Greater Good" awards, which went out this week to the Greatest Grains grocery store in Davenport's Hilltop area and to St. Ambrose student Caroline Carbonara.
Among other reasons, Greatest Grains was selected for its ethical approach to sales and for carrying all natural products. Carbonara was recognized for her personal and business-minded approach to her work and studies.
The college developed a committee last year to come up with criteria for the award. The honors are based on community involvement, ethical leadership, economic impact, sustainability and employment practices.
"In 10 years, we'd love our students to say we really focused on business as a force of good. If they think about business as a cause for good, they can speak up if they see workplace injustices or environmental malpractice," Allison Ambrose, professor of accounting at the university, said.
We’re encouraged to see this kind of recognition. There are plenty of businesses in our community who apply their time and talents to improve their surroundings, not just their bottom line.
We look forward to seeing who wins in the future.
Thumbs Down … to the last-minute legislation that Republicans pushed through the Iowa Legislature as they closed down the 2019 session last weekend.
There are too many things rushed through to mention here, but we would point out a few we think are noteworthy — and that have a theme. Lawmakers made changes to proposals on property tax limitations and to the way the state nominates judges. They also approved limits on the attorney general's powers.
All of these moves have something in common: They are blatant efforts at shifting political power.
We have editorialized previously against changing the current system of picking who sits on the courts. For decades, this system has worked. Republican lawmakers, however, moved early in the session to put more power into the hands of legislative leaders. In the end, though, they simply chose to give the Republican governor majority control over picking who serves on the nominating commission that chooses who to consider for the Supreme Court and Court of Appeals.
We think that's even worse than the previous idea. It's the governor who decides who gets the job. Now, she would have control over the names sent to her.
So much for this not being a political power grab.
Lawmakers also passed a watered down property tax bill. The idea here is to require a 2/3 majority on city councils and county boards if they intend to raise property tax revenues by more than 2 percent.
That, to us, is better than the previous plan, but it still stomps on local control.
In another late move, Republican lawmakers seek to limit the ability of Attorney General Tom Miller to take part in out-of-state lawsuits.
We suspect had the attorney general been a Republican during the Obama administration, we wouldn't have seen this proposal. But, again, that's why they call it a power grab.
Thumbs Up … to all those who are fighting, resisting, persisting and inspiring in our fight against Mississippi River flooding.
Some weeks ago, we acknowledged our fellow Iowans in western Iowa who were battling their own disaster. At the time, we acknowledged we were likely in for some flooding ourselves. Little did we know it would be this bad.
The sun was shining a bit Friday, but for the most part the weather the past couple of weeks has been downright awful. The rising waters and barrier breaches have tested us, too.
We are inspired by those who are rising to help, who rushed to Buffalo to fill sandbags, who offered storage space to downtown Davenport businesses now inundated by water, who offered money and countless other gestures of support.
We are grateful, too, for the public workers who stand guard over the berms and bags and barriers that hold the water back; and to the firefighters who evacuated three dozen people earlier this week at 2nd and Pershing.
There are so many other contributions we are failing to mention.
Our fight with the spreading Mississippi River is far from over, and those who live here know that water is confined to a fairly small part of the Quad-City area. But we also know that, physically or otherwise, this flood touches us all.
