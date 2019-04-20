Thumbs Up ... to the ambitions of John Deere Classic officials, who kicked off the Birdies for Charity campaign this week. Claire Peterson, the tournament director, said $13.4 million was raised last year – and this year they will attempt to do better.
"All of our board members are so motivated to always try to exceed the previous year's number, and you are at the heart of our success," Peterson said. "We couldn't be more excited."
The 49th John Deere Classic is coming up this summer, and officials say $107 million has been raised for charities since this effort began all those years ago.
Last year, 534 charities participated in the program, raising pledges from their donors through Birdies, the Times' Sarah Ritter reported this week. Individual charity pledges are based on the number of birdies recorded in the tournament, as well as lump sum donations to specific charities.
We applaud those who organize and contribute to this effort. The golf tournament shines a bright and complimentary light on our community – and the millions of dollars that are raised for charity leave a lasting impact once the tournament ends.
Thumbs Down … to those who took their partying too far during the 2019 "house crawl” among St. Ambrose University students last weekend. The crawl has become somewhat of a tradition, but it’s also become a source of tension between the crawlers and many of the people who live in this area.
As the Times reported earlier this week, five people were treated for "alcohol-related concerns" and two people were arrested.
The university does not sanction the event, but it does hire off-duty police officers to monitor the situation.
We have heard reports of rowdy, profane students at Vander Veer Park and we have seen a video of hundreds, if not thousands, of people massing on what appears to be private property.
Videos of previous house crawls demonstrated the zeal with which many of the young celebrants were drinking.
There are few among us who skipped the partying aspect of college life. But we understand the concerns that neighbors have about the house crawl.
People are walking around with open containers of alcohol, clearly an illegal act. And who would be comfortable knowing that, every year, there would be a party drawing hundreds and hundreds of party-goers each year to their neighborhood?
We don’t know what the answer to this situation is, but we do believe city and civic leaders need to pay attention. This year, it was a few trips to the hospital and a couple of arrests. However, with that many people and that much alcohol, given the proper trigger, we worry it could end up being much worse.
Thumbs Up ... to the federal government for launching an investigation into whether Medicaid managed care companies are unfairly denying services.
The investigation, to be conducted by the inspector general's office at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, was requested by Sen. Bob Casey. The Pennsylvania Democrat cited new reports of service denials that were published by the Dallas Morning News in Texas and the Des Moines Register in Iowa.
The inspector general said it expects to issue a report in fiscal year 2020.
We all have heard about the problems surrounding the shift of the Medicaid program in Iowa to managed care in 2016. The rollout was rocky and confusing, we've seen private insurers lose millions and some have dropped out, causing headaches for recipients. Health care providers have struggled to get paid for their services – and, worse, there are reports of people being denied vital services.
The federal government, which is a partner in the Medicaid program with the states, has an important responsibility to ensure that the private insurers hired to manage the health care of millions of Americans, many of them our most vulnerable, is functioning properly. This kind of investigation by an agency insulated from politics will go a long way toward providing answers to questions that many of us have had from the outset about Iowa's effort.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.