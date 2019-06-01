Thumbs Up … to the Scott County Board of Supervisors for choosing to issue bonds for its share of a new regional emergency radio system, which would include 1,600 new radios for all professional and volunteer first responders in the county. The board, after much debate, decided to put in place a system that will allow the smaller communities to get these radios. As our Jennifer DeWitt has reported, Davenport, Bettendorf and Scott County had the means to pay for them, but smaller towns have told the board they just don’t have the money.
The radios are part of the new Quad-City P25 Radio Project, an updated system that is aimed at improving regional communication and coverage. With new federal standards and an aging E911 system, this new communications network will be an upgrade of the Quad-Cities’ core public safety communications apparatus, according to members of a bi-state steering committee that’s guided this process.
Officials say the key selling point of this system is that everybody will be able to be on the same system and can talk to one another.
Board Chairman Tony Knobbe was right this week, when he said, "One thing is for certain, we all have a vested interest in this, and we're all passionate about this.”
Exactly right. It doesn’t make any sense to develop this system and not have everybody on board. The board deserves credit for taking this step.
Thumbs Down … to special counsel Robert Mueller for seeming to send a message to Congress on Wednesday that it ought not bother calling him to testify.
"The report is my testimony," Mueller said at a news conference this week in his first public remarks on the Russia/Trump investigation.
We have long believed that Mueller should testify before Congress if it asks. The 448-page Mueller report is something most Americans will not read. Live testimony would serve the purpose of informing the public, even if the special counsel doesn’t go beyond its findings, which he indicated on Wednesday that he will not.
More importantly, Mueller has been an employee of the Justice Department, and Congress has a right and a duty to perform oversight of how it functions. Has any of its employees been engaged in work more substantive than this?
If members of Congress have questions they want answered, they have a right to ask them – and to have them answered. This is basic transparency.
We understand that Mueller, who has a reputation for rectitude may not want that endangered by being dragged into the "mosh pit" of Congress, as the New York Times editorial board put it. But that is not our priority. Ours is that one of the most significant public undertakings in our memory be fully explored – and if that means a Congressional hearing, so be it.
As we have stated, there are those who also have questions about the Russia probe’s origins, upon which Mueller might shed light.
Ken Starr, the independent counsel who investigated Bill Clinton, testified before Congress. It hardly seems beyond the pale to expect that Mueller do so as well.
Thumbs Down … to the small number of Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives who have stymied the approval of disaster aid for great swaths of the United States, including flood victims in the Quad-Cities and the Midwest.
Just this week, Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Kentucky, blocked the disaster aid legislation from moving forward, replicating what Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, did last week.
Disaster aid has been batted around for months now, even as people across the country are suffering from natural disasters.
The White House and congressional Democrats initially argued over more aid for Puerto Rico. There also were disagreements over including border funding.
However, these hurdles have been overcome, and it appeared the $19.1 billion package was on its way to passage last week. The Senate, after all, voted 85-8 for the measure (Sens. Grassley and Ernst both voted for it). President Trump also said it had his support.
However, Roy objected to a voice vote in the House last week and Massie objected early this week.
The Democrat-controlled House had adjourned until June 3rd, and while it would have been simpler had it remained in session, there is no doubt this legislation will pass. The substantive hurdles had been overcome, as evidenced by the president’s support, as well as the overwhelming vote in the Senate.
Further evidence: Objections from Republican lawmakers whose citizens are suffering and want this measure to go forward.
"It’s pathetic that some members have chosen this moment to grandstand & get into the national headlines," Sen. David Perdue, R-Georgia, said in a tweet.
We agree. This obstruction isn't due to substantive differences between the parties, but the grandstanding of a few. Meanwhile, people pay the price.
