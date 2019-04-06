Thumbs Up … to the GET LIT poetry reading event at Western Illinois University’s riverfront campus earlier this week.
More than 70 students participated in the event, which gave young students the chance to experience a real-life college setting, tour the campus — and an opportunity to offer their verse to an appreciative audience.
This is the second year this has occurred on Western's campus in Moline, and we are impressed.
There was a significant increase in the number of high schools represented at the gathering, giving students an outlet for their creativity. In addition, it helped to spread the message that interest in literature and English, in reading and expression, are vital to our development.
"Literature gets at the core of our questions about who we are and what we will be, both individually and as a society," Dr. Everett Hamner, an associate professor at the university, told us earlier this week.
Of the 70 young people who took part and submitted poems in advance, about 50 read their work to their peers.
Again, our compliments to the university, to the faculty and, of course, to all of the students who gave of themselves during this unique gathering.
Thumbs Down … to Congress and the White House for failing earlier this week to work out a deal to provide much-needed relief to the victims of Midwest flooding and other natural disasters around the United States.
The Senate failed to pass two measures on Monday, one favored by Democrats and the other by Republicans.
The sticking point is how much money to send to Puerto Rico, where thousands of American citizens were killed and billions of dollars of damage was incurred during Hurricanes Irma and Maria in 2017.
The Republican legislation did include $600 million in nutrition assistance for Puerto Rico in the $13.5 billion measure. However, Democrats believe more money is needed.
President Trump, who has feuded with local officials in Puerto Rico, is insisting that no more money go to Puerto Rico, a U.S. territory.
Earlier this week, the president falsely claimed it already got $91 billion. Actually, only $11 billion has been spent in Puerto Rico so far, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Congress, however, has allocated $41 billion.
The political dispute is affecting people all across the country who have been the victims of natural disasters.
We are most familiar with our fellow Iowans, who have experienced severe flooding.
Sens. Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, who are well aware of the suffering in the western part of the state, have been trying to put pressure on Senate Democrats who are campaigning for president in Iowa, urging them to relent.
Frankly, we think the politics ought to be put aside, and lawmakers ought to act quickly on a relief package that adequately takes care of everybody's needs.
Thumbs Up … to the opening this week of the new VA clinic on West Locust Street in Davenport. Among the new services are audiology, ophthalmology, physical therapy, podiatry, chiropractic and acupuncture and home-based primary care.
The $4.2 million renovation of the former grocery store across the street from the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds is welcome news, and two-and-a-half years after the announcement that it was in the works, we're glad to see the doors finally open.
The previous facility in Bettendorf, as officials made clear, was "busting at the seams." This new clinic is twice as large.
The opening of the clinic drew local and federal political figures, including U.S. Rep. Dave Loebsack, D-Iowa.
Loebsack noted that, even though our country can disagree on the wars we fight, there is widespread agreement that the men and women who step into the breach and do this work for us should be honored, and they should be treated right.
"You were willing to make the ultimate sacrifice for this country, and whatever we may think of the mission, whether it's popular or not, we all owe you a debt of gratitude. And we have to make sure that you get the care that you deserve," he said.
