Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down

Thumbs Up ... to Nestlé Purina, which plans to expand its dry pet food facilities in Clinton, investing $140 million and creating 60 new jobs. The company has facilities in Davenport, too, and its Clinton plant employs about 360 people.
The growth comes as the company says its dry pet food sales are up 7%.
Purina also announced a $25,000 gift to St. Ambrose University in Davenport to assist the expansion and renovation of McMullen Hall and highlighted recent donations to local pet-rescue organizations.
Corporate partners like Purina who make big investments in our communities — in this case, both in terms of jobs and philanthropy — deserve kudos. In return, we can support companies that make local investments by purchasing products that get made right here in the Quad-Cities by local workers.
With more than 20 facilities across the country, Purina could have chosen to expand just about anywhere. We're glad to see it recognized the capabilities of our local workforce and business community and made its investment here.
Thumbs Down ... to Edna Sowards, David Adams and Scott Noyd, Rock Island County Board members who didn't bother to show up for the controversial vote on whether to sell Hope Creek, the county-run nursing home in East Moline.
On Tuesday, the board voted by exactly the two-thirds margin needed for the sale to pass. A vote "no" from any of the missing three could have produced a different outcome.
We've encouraged the county to sell Hope Creek. It's eating up more valuable tax dollars than it brings in, and that in turn is at least partly responsible for soaring property taxes.
But we've also cautioned the board to sell to an appropriate buyer, one that'll provide good care to Hope Creek patients and fair wages to its employees.
So we're extremely troubled by reporting from this newspaper and others about the Hope Creek buyer, Aperion Care. The company has racked up thousands of dollars in fines related to serious injuries and even deaths at several of its other facilities in Illinois.
Aperion's offer of $6 million was the highest bid for Hope Creek, but only by $500,000. In interviews with this editorial board, county officials made clear they cared much more about dollars than the kind of treatment Hope Creek residents would receive after the sale. Hence the sale to Aperion, despite its dubious track record.
We wish county officials would have at least considered the other bidders, all of whom had arguably better reputations than Aperion.
Who knows? Perhaps at least one of the board members who skipped the vote would have thought the same.
Thumbs Up ... to Augustana College for suspending a fraternity that was recruiting members with a slideshow of nude photos of female students at a rush party.
Phi Omega Phi fraternity apologized for failing to "provide an all-inclusive environment" and said the photos were shown with the “full consent” of the women.
That hardly mattered to some of the students who attended the party.
“Even if someone submitted it willingly, consensually, it’s inherently sexist,” said Eli Bates, a first-year Augie student who was at the recruitment event. “It’s objectifying.”
The frat is barred from college activity for at least the next month.