Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down

On Tuesday, the board voted by exactly the two-thirds margin needed for the sale to pass. A vote "no" from any of the missing three could have produced a different outcome.

We've encouraged the county to sell Hope Creek. It's eating up more valuable tax dollars than it brings in, and that in turn is at least partly responsible for soaring property taxes.

But we've also cautioned the board to sell to an appropriate buyer, one that'll provide good care to Hope Creek patients and fair wages to its employees.

So we're extremely troubled by reporting from this newspaper and others about the Hope Creek buyer, Aperion Care. The company has racked up thousands of dollars in fines related to serious injuries and even deaths at several of its other facilities in Illinois.

Aperion's offer of $6 million was the highest bid for Hope Creek, but only by $500,000. In interviews with this editorial board, county officials made clear they cared much more about dollars than the kind of treatment Hope Creek residents would receive after the sale. Hence the sale to Aperion, despite its dubious track record.

We wish county officials would have at least considered the other bidders, all of whom had arguably better reputations than Aperion.