Thumbs Up …. to the Quad-City International Airport for stepping up to consider helping federal workers going without pay because of the government shutdown.
A couple of weeks ago we praised Transportation Security Administration workers, as well as other federal employees, who were staying on the job, even as some of their colleagues in other parts of the country weren’t showing up for work.
We did not do that to thumb our nose at the workers who called in sick. Frankly, it’s unconscionable for any employee to be expected to go to work without a guarantee that he or she will be paid for their labors.
However, we were especially grateful to local workers who have been willing to sacrifice. Their efforts are vital to air service in this area, which is an important part of our economy.
Already, we have been seeing reports that the shutdown has affected air travel across the U.S. That’s why we were happy to see the Rock Island County Metropolitan Airport Authority pass a measure giving Ben Leischner, the airport’s executive director, the authority to "take any and all actions necessary to facilitate financial assistance" for TSA workers, along with those from the Federal Aviation Administration and Customs and Border Enforcement.
The exact nature of the assistance wasn’t described.
This is not a long-term solution, of course, and it may not even be needed. President Trump announced Friday there was an agreement to temporarily reopen the government. In the meantime, an immigration compromise will be pursued.
Of course, the answer is to come to a long-term agreement and establish stability before even more damage is done.
No matter what happens, we appreciate the hand-in-hand commitment that local federal employees and the airport have demonstrated toward one another.
Thumbs Down … to the lack of transparency surrounding the sudden departure of the city administrators in Moline and East Moline.
East Moline City Administrator Darin Girdler this week submitted a letter of resignation, effective immediately. An alderman, though, says that Mayor Reggie Freeman requested that he resign.
Freeman declined to discuss the departure, according to Dispatch-Argus reporter Sarah Hayden.
Meanwhile, Moline City Administrator Doug Maxeiner has stepped down from his job, too.
That was announced Tuesday night, also to take effect immediately.
What happened? So far, the answers are elusive.
Mayor Stephanie Acri said Wednesday it was a mutual decision but that she had few details.
Alderman Dick Potter blamed a "near-poisonous" atmosphere at City Hall, a characterization another alderman disputed. Yet another alderman denied it was a resignation at all.
Constituents deserve better. They deserve an explanation. In both instances.
These aren't just "personnel matters." It is a reflection on the operation of both governments. When the top administrative official in the city leaves suddenly, the public deserves to know why. And in Moline, the public should get an answer as to why there was no notice on the agenda for the city council's Tuesday meeting. Acri said that Maxeiner's departure took place at that meeting.
City staffers work for the city council, and sometimes there's a reason to part ways. But the public, who the mayor and city council work for, ought to know what those reasons are. Their elected representatives should tell them.
Thumbs Up … to Gen. Colin Powell and a guy most people before this week probably never heard of, Anthony Maggert.
Maggert, who lives in Virginia, was driving in the Washington, D.C., area this week, when he saw Powell working to change a flat tire alongside a road.
Maggert, a veteran who lost a leg in Afghanistan, stopped to help out.
They chatted a bit, took some pictures and went their separate ways.
Later, the two exchanged messages, which Powell described on his Facebook page.
Maggert, an admirer of Powell's, wrote that he wouldn't forget that day. "After 33 years in the military you were the giant whose shoulders we stood upon to carry the torch to light the way and now it is tomorrow’s generation that must do the same," he wrote.
Powell responded: "Thanks, Anthony. You touched my soul and reminded me about what this country is all about and why it is so great. Let's stop screaming at each other. Let's just take care of each other. You made my day."
Kind of made our day, too.
