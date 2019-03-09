Thumbs Up ... to Iowa lawmakers moving forward on legislation to loosen Iowa's medical marijuana law. A House bill advanced this week that would raise the current 3 percent cap on THC levels, which advocates have pushed for. The legislation that passed out of the House Public Safety Committee would allow a dispensary to give out 20 grams of THC over a 90-day period.
The bill also loosens language so that more medical conditions can qualify a person for a medical cannabidiol registration card. It also would allow more health care practitioners to sign off in order for a person to receive a card.
This editorial board has urged that the legislature take more aggressive steps to expand the state's medical marijuana law in order for it to work for more people. And while this legislation still is a long way from becoming law, we view this as a positive step.
Thumbs Down ... to the proposed prohibition on satellite voting in state-owned buildings, such as those located on college campuses around Iowa.
The proposal is part of a bill sponsored by Sen. Roby Smithy, R-Davenport, which advanced in the Iowa Senate earlier this week.
The 60-page measure is a wide-ranging proposal that includes a number of areas worth scrutiny. But the part that would make it harder for college students to vote (not all of them, mind you, just those who go to state-run schools) would have a negative effect on a group that already tends to stay away from the polls.
It also appears it would disproportionately affect left-leaning voters.
In the last presidential election, 4,329 people in Johnson County voted at buildings owned by the University of Iowa, with 56 percent of them Democrats, 13 percent Republicans and 29 percent independents.
This is no small number. About 6 percent of the county's vote turned out at these sites. (Johnson County voted for Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election.)
Smith, who chairs the Senate State Government Committee, said the bill provides uniformity and that some counties have more state-owned buildings than others.
The bill also trims the hours for voting and changes the rules so that absentee votes, even those that are properly postmarked, can't be accepted after the polls close.
There is a bill in the Iowa House that also makes changes to the state's election rules. We have not had a chance to study it, but news reports say it isn't as sweeping.
We may have more about the Senate bill later, but for now, suffice to say that it hardly seems fair to inconvenience students just because they go to a state college.
Libraries also are publicly owned buildings, and not every town in Iowa has one. But we aren't banning libraries as voting sites.
Bottom line: Lawmakers should make it easier to vote, not harder.
Thumbs Up .... to all those who have spent the last seven years restoring the old Forest Grove School in Bettendorf. The finishing touches are being put on the 146-year-old building, which will be operated as a museum and interpretive center.
The Times' Alma Gaul wrote this week the school "had an iconic look that made it easy to love, and a story to tell about rural life and education during the late 1800s and into the 1950s, when state-wide school consolidation changed everything."
More than $200,000 has been raised and spent restoring the school, along with a vast amount of donated labor and materials.
The school, at 24040 195th St., will be restored to the way it looked in 1923.
We applaud the work that's gone into the old schoolhouse, from the people who first had the vision to preserve it to those who have worked hard to restore it. It demonstrates this area's commitment to its heritage, and we look forward to touring it soon.
