Thumbs Up…..to Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds for opening the door to changing Iowa’s policy of disenfranchising tens of thousands of people who have felony convictions. Earlier this week, the governor told reporters that she was considering a range of criminal justice reforms.
Reynolds did not get into specifics, but when asked about the decision by Florida voters this month to restore voting rights to more than 1 million people with felony convictions, the governor said: “I think that’s why we’re going to take a look at it…we’re going to sit down, and I’m looking forward to making some recommendations next year, so stay tuned.”
An Iowa legislative advisory board recently recommended restoring voting rights for offenders.
It’s important to note that Reynolds has not yet promised to restore the ability to vote to 52,000 Iowans who are being unfairly denied a basic American right. And, we note, she also was part of the administration of former Gov. Terry Branstad, who went into office in 2011 and reversed former Gov. Tom Vilsack’s 2005 executive order that had restored those rights.
Still, we are hopeful that what we are seeing from Gov. Reynolds is a recognition that the United States is, as former President George W. Bush put it in his State of the Union address in 2004, a “land of second chances,” that Iowa is a place where a person who has served their time and made restitution can fully re-enter society.
Only by restoring the right to vote is that fully possible.
Ideally, legislators should make this change. But no matter what lawmakers decide, Gov. Reynolds should follow through and prove that, in Iowa, it means something to have paid your debt to society.
Thumbs Down....to President Donald Trump for dismissing the evidence fingering Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the brutal killing of Virginia resident Jamal Khashoggi last month. Trump essentially threw up his hands and said, "maybe he did or maybe he didn't!" in making clear Tuesday the incident won't change the United States’ relationship with the Saudi government.
The CIA has already concluded that the crown prince ordered the killing. But, once again, the president -- as he did with Vladimir Putin -- has decided to reject American intelligence.
Look, we understand realpolitik. The Saudi government can't be just be blithely dismissed. But a price must be paid here. As residents of this country -- citizens or not -- we have the right to expect our government to protect us. Even when we are overseas, even when we write things, as Khashoggi did for the Washington Post, that are critical of other governments.
Trump has made clear he intends to do nothing. Now, it is up to the Congress to step up. So far, we have seen tepid push back from Republicans, or none at all. We expect Democrats, who will now assume the majority in the U.S. House of Representatives next year to do better.
Thumbs Up.....to the Illinois Department of Transportation for finishing the John Deere Road project ahead of time. The expansion of the road from 38th to 70th Street, along with the new overpass connecting 41st Avenue Drive and Coaltown Road, has been years -- and millions of dollars -- in the making.
On Tuesday, DOT officials announced the project was to be finished this week, other than some minor cleanup and landscaping work that will last into the spring.
The announcement comes just in time for the holiday shopping season.
"The timing is exquisite," said Moline Mayor Stephanie Acri.
We agree.
