Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down

Thumbs Up ... to the 11 fire departments who responded to the fire Monday afternoon that destroyed one house and damaged two others. Fortunately, no people were injured in the fire. But it was significant. Smoke could be seen as far away as Davenport. Also, the two people who saw the fire and alerted authorities are to be commended. Mace Martin and Randy DeDecker, both of Silvis, said they tried to make sure nobody was in the house and did what they could while firefighters were on the way.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Thumbs Up ... to Bob Vogelbaugh and all his crew of volunteers, who once again served a Thanksgiving meal at SouthPark Mall. It was the 49th such event, and Mr. Thanksgiving was playing hurt, as columnist John Marx put it a couple weeks ago. It turns out that Vogelbaugh had a fall at his home and has to have surgery. But that didn't keep him from doing so many times before: carrying on a holiday tradition that is one ingredient making the Quad-Cities the place it is.

Thumbs Down ... to the apparent demise of the Hennepin Canal pathway in Milan as the location for the Mutt Strut, a 1.5 mile walk for families and their dogs.