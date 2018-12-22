Thumbs Up ... to Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, for his tireless work on the criminal justice reform bill that passed the House and Senate this week. The bill, which has been under development for years, was a risky venture for Republicans, who have run on the "tough on crime" mantra for as long as we can remember. But Grassley, along with Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., worked in a bipartisan fashion to come up with legislation is aimed at reforming some of the worst excesses of the 1990s crime bills. It provides judges more discretion, revises minimum sentence guidelines and sets up rehabilitation programs to try to raise the possibility that offenders won’t end up back in prison.
While years in the making, these are modest reforms. It only affects federal prisoners. And the 180,000 federal inmates are only a fraction of the number held in state prisons. Prisons in the U.S. hold about 2 million people.
Still, it is a worthy piece of legislation. It passed the Senate, 87-12, and the U.S. House of Representatives cleared it 358-36.
President Trump has said he is supportive of the legislation.
Earlier this week, we saw a picture of Sen. Cory Booker, a New Jersey Democrat who also was important to getting the bill passed, embrace Grassley in the Senate. That’s not likely something we’re bound to see in Iowa, where we expect Booker will be visiting if he does in fact launch a bid for president in 2020. But it was symbolic of the bipartisanship that got this important piece of legislation passed.
Grassley is to be commended for his work.
Thumbs Down ... to the decision by schools in the Illinois High School Association to move from conferences to districts for football, beginning in the 2021-22 school year. The decision to make the change, which was voted upon by schools in the association, could spell the end of the state's oldest rivalry, the Moline-Rock Island clash that, for the entire Quad-Cities, is a much-anticipated match up.
The change was approved on a narrow, 324-307, vote. The association will not be in charge of setting the schedule and assigning schools to eight districts.
Proponents say it will bring more stability. But it also likely will mean more travel demands.
We are hopeful that, with the decision now made, the association will come up with a workable alignment over the next two years that will serve all the schools in the state.
Thumbs Up ... to the City of Davenport for completing the extension of Veterans Parkway, a major arterial road akin to Kimberly Road and 53rd Street. The $30 million project, under development for a decade now, will allow drivers to go from Brady Street in Davenport into Bettendorf.
This should take some pressure off 53rd Street and Kimberly Road.
The project began in 2005, when the city council voted to pursue the extension of what was then known as 65th/67th street to settle a legal dispute over a promise to link Brady Street and Eastern Avenue. The project was rebranded Veterans Parkway in 2009, and has been modified over the years.
Most of the money came from federal and state sources, Times reporter Alma Gaul wrote about a week ago.
Thumbs Up ... to the Hunt and Diane Harris Foundation, who along with support from Genesis Health System and the Arconic Foundation, have underwritten free admission to the Figge Art Museum through Jan. 6, when the popular "French Moderns" exhibit will end.
The remarkable exhibit has led to increased attendance at the museum, and no wonder. The expertly curated pieces, from Rodin, Monet, Manet, Matisse, Degas and a host of others is something to be experienced -- multiple times, we think.
