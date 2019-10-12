Thumbs Up ... to the Scott County Treasurer's office for giving property tax payers the option of getting their statements electronically.
People in the county have been able to pay their tax bills online for some time, but, beginning next year, they can also get their statements electronically. Scott County is one of 39 counties in the state that are working with a private vendor to offer the service.
The treasurer's office notified taxpayers of the option when it sent out property tax bills last month. The county has previously sent emails reminding taxpayers when payments are due but they haven't included a statement.
The treasurer's office says this service will end up saving money. We appreciate that. But we also like that it is offering customers additional convenience.
It has become commonplace to handle our financial affairs electronically, and the county's decision to offer this service is an example of meeting customers where they live.
Thumbs Down … to the failure of an experiment on Davenport’s Fairmount Street to install permeable pavers to handle storm water runoff on a section of the road just south of West Central Park Avenue.
The city has hired a private contractor to replace the 400-foot section, where the pavers were installed in 2016.
We don’t quibble with the idea that led to this project; it’s a good one. And in other areas of the city, the pavers appear to be working well. But on this stretch of Fairmount, where 8,500 vehicles travel daily, the execution was faulty.
After installation of the pavers, the road sunk, making driving on it difficult. The city says it wasn’t strong enough to support the amount of traffic, and there’s also a structural issue with the subsoil below.
The city has hired Langman Construction, of Rock Island, to replace this section. That's good. Unfortunately, it comes at a cost of $300,000.
Thumbs Down … to U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst for dodging questions on whether it’s right for a president to ask a foreign government to investigate a political rival.
The obvious answer is: "Of course not."
Unfortunately, Ernst did the DC-two-step when asked this question this week.
We understand that by saying the obvious — that it is wrong — she leaves herself vulnerable to attacks from her own party. She also would be opening herself to criticism from the other side, too. But there comes a time when politicians should be willing to speak their values, rather than their political interests. Engage in a little straight talk, if you will. Instead, Ernst deflected.
In 2014, Ernst ran as an outsider, somebody who would bring Iowa common sense to Washington, D.C. She didn't do it in this case.
Thumbs Up ... to the Iowa Court of Appeals for allowing the Sioux City Human Rights Commission to sue the owners of rental property there for refusing to rent to people with disabilities who wanted to keep companion animals.
A district court judge rejected the suit last year, but the appeals court ruled the city and commission have standing to act in this matter.
The city is seeking a court order to stop the discriminatory practice, as well as damages. The appeals court sent the case back to the district court for trial.
Thumbs Up …. to Pleasant Valley High School alum Samantha Pauly, who will make her Broadway debut next spring in the British musical SIX.
"It is an absolute dream come true," Pauly said in a Dispatch-Argus article by Jonathan Turner this week.
The musical is a modern retelling of the lives of the wives of Henry VIII. Pauly played the role of Katherine Howard, the fifth of Henry’s wives, in a production in Chicago earlier this year, and she won praise for it.
Howard is one of the little known wives of Henry. (He had her executed in 1542).
Pauly is based in Chicago, and she's also won acclaim for performances on the London stage. She said her 2018 didn't end all that well, with the cancellation of a national tour she was on. But now her fortunes have turned, and we wish her well.
