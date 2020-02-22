Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down

Thumbs Up ... to Bob and Blenda Ontiveros, who continued their generosity to the Quad-Cities with a $1 million gift to Moline's Black Hawk College. The gift was announced this week.
The college says it is the largest monetary gift in its history.
Bob Ontiveros owns Milan-based Group O. He and his wife are alumni of Black Hawk College.
A large portion of the funds, $600,000, will be used to create a position at the college that will involve working with students who come from diverse backgrounds and first-generation students who are interested in entrepreneurship and business, according to the college. Much of the rest of the money will go to scholarships.
In the words of Bob Ontiveros: "Everyone wins when someone gets an opportunity."
This is a sentiment we think that should be shared by all of us. And thanks to this generous donation, more people in the Quad-Cities will now have that chance.
Thumbs Down ... to the State Government Committee in the Iowa House for advancing a bill that would trample on the rights of local government. The committee recommended a bill that would prohibit county supervisors from being paid more than the median household income in their county.
The measure, sponsored by a legislator from the Cedar Rapids area, looks to have been prompted by salaries being paid to supervisors in Linn County. There, county supervisors are paid $115,726 annually. That's pretty high relative to Scott County, where supervisors make $43,500 a year. It's also more than the median household income in Linn County.
Why are the salaries of Linn County supervisors that high?
We don't know — nor do we care. That's up to the people of Linn County.
In this county, we have a compensation board that recommends the salaries of Scott County supervisors, and we don't think some lawmaker from Cedar Rapids has any business telling them what to do. Which goes for legislators from Scott County, too. They should not stick their noses into the relationship between Linn County voters and their supervisors.
Thumbs Up ... to the Illinois State Board of Education for voting this week to stop schools from using locked seclusion rooms and other restraints, a reaction to reports last year of their widespread abuse by districts across the state.
The new rules, which were approved unanimously, do not include an outright ban on the use of seclusion rooms, which had been sought by advocates for people with disabilities. However, the new restrictions are a step toward reining in what were some pretty awful practices.
Investigations by the Chicago Tribune and ProPublica Illinois last year revealed not just the abuses by school districts, but also how lax oversight has been.
According to the Associated Press, the new rules not only ban locks on seclusion rooms, but also make clear they can't be used "as discipline or punishment, convenience for staff, retaliation, a substitute for appropriate educational or behavioral support, a routine safety matter, or to prevent property damage."
The previous rules were much too permissive.
There are also changes as to how long students can be kept isolated, along with new reporting requirements.
A separate agency still must finalize the rules.
Like members of the board of education, we recognize the point of view offered by disability advocates and educators. We also know some states are banning these rooms. Still, we were encouraged that the board acknowledged this and indicated it would continue to review the situation. "We will have to see how this plays out," board Chair Darren Reisberg said.
Thumbs Down ... to Iowa lawmakers who once again are seeking to attach work requirements to certain Medicaid recipients. Proponents say it would help with the state's shortage of workers.
The truth is that most Medicaid recipients already work. Unfortunately, some can't. (Medicaid is the health insurance program for the poor and those with disabilities.)
There are exceptions in the proposal, but they probably would still result in people who qualify getting kicked off the rolls.
We wrote about this issue last year, pointing to Arkansas, where this was tried and thousands of people were stripped of their coverage, including many who shouldn't have been.
We would note a federal appeals court last week struck down Arkansas' work requirements.
The deadline for bills to clear committees to stay eligible was this week, and this measure unfortunately survived.
We think lawmakers should spend the rest of the session on other bills. This is a headache Iowa doesn't need.