Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down

Thumbs Up ... to Bob and Blenda Ontiveros, who continued their generosity to the Quad-Cities with a $1 million gift to Moline's Black Hawk College. The gift was announced this week.

The college says it is the largest monetary gift in its history.

Bob Ontiveros owns Milan-based Group O. He and his wife are alumni of Black Hawk College.

A large portion of the funds, $600,000, will be used to create a position at the college that will involve working with students who come from diverse backgrounds and first-generation students who are interested in entrepreneurship and business, according to the college. Much of the rest of the money will go to scholarships.

In the words of Bob Ontiveros: "Everyone wins when someone gets an opportunity."

This is a sentiment we think that should be shared by all of us. And thanks to this generous donation, more people in the Quad-Cities will now have that chance.

Thumbs Down ... to the State Government Committee in the Iowa House for advancing a bill that would trample on the rights of local government. The committee recommended a bill that would prohibit county supervisors from being paid more than the median household income in their county.