A lot has happened over the previous months, so I have a many things to catch readers up on.

First, we’re looking to bolster the editorial board of the Quad-City Times and Dispatch-Argus with an Editorial Advisory Committee. Currently, members of the editorial board are President Debbie Anselm, community member John Wetzel and me. We don’t expect that to change, but what we’d like to do is add an advisory group to provide ideas and perspectives than can inform our editorials.

We hope to assemble a group of about a dozen members and have them meet monthly at the Quad-City Times. The group would not write editorials nor be responsible for what is written. Yet, they would help identify vital issues and provide perspectives for the board to consider. In terms of upcoming elections, for example, the advisory committee would not decide who we endorse, but highlight what policies and initiatives are impactful to our area.

We see this as a way to connect more deeply with the community on the issues that matter most. Stay tuned. We hope to have the group assembled and active by September.

Illinois Press Association Awards

In June, our newsroom received 11 awards at the Illinois Press Association’s annual convention in Bloomington. The Dispatch-Argus was named the third-best small daily newspaper in Illinois behind our Lee Enterprises sister papers in Carbondale and Bloomington.

The work was published in the Dispatch-Argus in 2022. Illinois reporter Grace Kinnicutt and I attended the convention and picked up the awards.

I’m grateful to see this staff's exceptional work recognized by the Illinois Press Association.

Here’s a rundown of the award winners:

First place

GENERAL NEWS PHOTO, Nikos Frazier, Fair Queen

Second place

NEWS REPORTING - SINGLE STORY, Tom Geyer, Tony Watt and Tom Loewy — East Moline's Sgt. Billy Lind met with man hours before violent attack

NEWS REPORTING - SERIES, Grace Kinnicutt — Rock Island downtown issues

FEATURE WRITING - PERSONALITY PROFILE, Olivia Allen — Western Illinois University student takes a different spin on ‘graduating early'

Third place

OBITUARY TRIBUTE, Tom Loewy - 'He was a quiet, nice kid': Killing of Angel Lopez Jr. stuns many in Davenport

SPORTS PHOTO - PORTRAIT/PERSONALITY, Nikos Frazier - Riverdale Rams

Fourth place

NEWS REPORTING - SINGLE STORY, Tom Loewy, Sarah Hayden — Thomson Prison inmate: 'Cruelty is just something you expect'

PORTRAIT/PERSONALITY, Nikos Frazier — Dr. Ed Coyne

FEATURE WRITING - PERSONALITY PROFILE, Brooklyn Draisey — Rock Island chef hosts gourmet dinner parties out of her home

FEATURE WRITING, Brooklyn Draisey — Three brothers, two new hearts and counting

BUSINESS/ECONOMIC REPORTING, Gretchen Teske — What a new dispensary could mean for the Quad-Cities

Loss of Steve Batterson

We mourn the loss of longtime sports reporter Steve Batterson, who died June 27 at age 61 after 38 years of reporting sports for the Quad-City Times. His death leaves a huge hole in this newsroom.

I only knew Steve a few months, but in that time I could see how hard he worked and how good he was at his job. I treasure the few conversations I had with him and am forever grateful to former Sports Editor Don Doxsie for writing an extraordinary obituary deserving of Steve.

Staff comings and goings

In the past couple of months, we said goodbye to Sports Editor Matt Coss, Photographer Nikos Frazier, Entertainment Reporter Brooklyn Draisey and Copy Editor Heidi Knecht. I appreciate the contributions of these people, some of whom can be recognized in the previous section on awards. Of note, Nikos has joined our sister paper at the Omaha World-Herald.

In the meantime, we've added Associate Managing Editor Connor Wood, Copy Editor Troy Weiman and interns Rachel Cormier and Elizabeth Pruitt.

Elizabeth is a photo intern who just graduated from the University of Missouri, and reporting intern Rachel will be a senior at Northern Illinois University.

Connor is a Knox College graduate and was most recently an education reporter at The Pantagraph in Bloomington. Troy is a graduate of the University of Iowa (bachelor's) and Midland University (master's) and was assistant director of athletic communications at Loras College.

We are doing interviews for sports editor, sports reporter, entertainment reporter and photographer.