Tom Martin: What stories are we missing in the Quad-Cities?

I’ve survived three weeks as executive editor of the Quad-City Times and Moline Dispatch-Argus, which could be, depending on your perspective, a cause of celebration.

I’m excited be in this newsroom with such a talented staff. I have a lot to learn about the Quad-Cities, but I’m not exactly a stranger. I spent the last 19 years in Galesburg, Illinois, as editor of The Register-Mail and the last 10 or so as regional editor over 10 other smaller dailies and weeklies in west-central Illinois. Also, I graduated from the University of Iowa, so, yes, I’m a Hawkeye.

I’m thankful to Marc Chase, Midwest News director for Lee Enterprises, for giving me this opportunity. And I appreciate the warm welcome from the newsroom staff. There is a great mix of youth and experience on this staff. One of those journalists, longtime reporter and columnist Barb Ickes, has been named managing editor. Barb knows the Quad-Cities well and has been serving as interim editor. I look forward to work with her to continue the strong local coverage.

Speaking of coverage, I’ve been asking individual staff members what they think of our news coverage. Now, it’s time to ask you, the readers, a few questions.

What do you think of the Quad-City Times’ and Moline Dispatch-Argus’ news coverage?

What kinds of stories do you read and what would you like to see more of?

What stories are we missing?

What tips do you have for local stories.

Email me your responses at TMartin@qctimes.com. Please put “reader response” in the subject of the email.

Earlier this week I received a message that our newsroom has earned some Iowa Newspaper Association Better Newspaper Contest awards. Reporter Olivia Allen won an award for Coverage of Education and another for Best Continuing Coverage. Reporter Brooklyn Draisey earned Best News Feature Story. Sports Editor Matt Coss won an award for Best Sports Columnist, as has former sports reporter Bobby Metcalf.

We’ll find out if those awards are first-, second- or third-place finishes at the Iowa Newspaper Association annual convention and awards banquet Feb. 2 in Des Moines. In the meantime, congratulations to Olivia, Brooklyn, Matt and Bobby.