It’s been nearly a year since the Trump administration launched its trade gambit against China. And anybody who thought we were approaching the "final laps" in the negotiation got a slap in the face over the weekend.
On Sunday, President Trump threatened higher tariffs against China and complained about the pace of talks.
The news sent markets lower. Futures for corn and soybeans nose-dived.
For months, farm country has given the White House room to pursue its trade goals, even as commodities have suffered. The weekend tweets were surely not welcome news.
In fairness, this could well be a negotiating tactic. Trump administration officials say that China has backed away from previous commitments made during the trade talks, and the threat of new levies to go into effect Friday may be an attempt to shake things up.
In fact, some analysts say the odds are pretty low additional tariffs will actually be imposed.
Still, for those who were hoping the finish line was near, this was not encouraging.
Of course, it’s impossible to read anything definitive into the black hole of trade negotiations. Even the signals from the administration are hard to decipher. It was Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin who said a little more than a week ago that talks were approaching their "final laps" and much progress had been made. However, chief trade negotiator Robert Lighthizer was more circumspect. Then came the president’s judgment that things were moving "too slowly."
We continue to be dismayed at the president’s description of the impact his tariffs are having. He says the levies on imported goods from China have contributed to "our great economic results.”
We wonder how many in the agriculture community would agree with that assessment. Not to mention that the president continually describes tariffs as a cost to the Chinese, when economists say they ultimately result in higher costs for consumers — meaning us.
The analysis we've read suggests China isn't intimidated by the president’s threats. However, the Chinese domestic pressures of their own. If this is a negotiating tactic on the part of the president, it probably won’t be too long before we see if it’s successful.
As we said earlier, it’s been nearly a year since the first tariffs were launched against China, which has clearly operated unfairly in the global trade arena. With the 2020 presidential campaign in the offing, there will be an incentive for the White House to strike a deal. But if it is an empty one, there won’t be much upside.
Already, the initial White House optimism over a new trade deal with Mexico and Canada, announced six months ago, has been replaced by inaction. The agreement hasn't been ratified by any of the countries, and Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, has warned it isn’t going anywhere as long as the administration's steel and aluminum tariffs remain in place.
The president upended our global trade posture with the clear intent of resetting deals he believes put the U.S. at a disadvantage.
It’s hard to tell whether we’ve really gotten any closer to reaching the finish line in this quest — even amid evidence we’ve suffered damage along the way.
In the end, it may work out. We may get concessions. But from what we've seen so far, the conflict hasn't been all that helpful — and it now threatens to last even longer.
