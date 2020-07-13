Ullrich: Wild plants love the heat, humidity

RURAL AMERICA — Some like it hot. I do not. Heat and humidity are hanging on out here and, if the good-looking young people in the television weather business are correct, it’s gonna be a while before it moves on and it is abundantly clear to me that in a couple of generations we’ll no longer need lawn mowers or snow blowers. Thank goodness I’ll be long gone. Enjoy the desert, kids.

Years ago on a hot day I was chatting with an old guy in a shopping mall, about the weather of course, and he said something like, “I remember a summer hotter than this one.” “1936,” I said. He was surprised that someone as young as I (60ish) knew such a thing. Anyone who pays attention to this stuff knows that 1936 was the year to which all others are compared. It was the middle of the Depression, people were out of work, and it was hot. Sound familiar?