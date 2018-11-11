In two months, the Iowa Legislature will gavel back into session.
Behind us will be a hard-fought midterm campaign, much of which centered on the actions of the Republican majority of the last two years.
Voters in the state were content to keep full control of state government in Republican hands
They also Gov. Kim Reynolds over Democrat Fred Hubbell likely knowing that to do the opposite would have meant split control of state government.
Having said that, we believe the governor’s unique appeal probably had more to do with her Election Day victory than some sort of overall judgement on which party should control all of the levers of state government.
Also, Democrats gained seats in the House.
Still, Republicans do remain in full control, and in two months they will set the agenda for the 2019 session.
There was little in the just concluded campaign that pointed out a broad legislative agenda. Most talked about lowering corporate taxes, though often that was mentioned in the same breath as a desire to take a hard look at reducing the state’s suite of tax credits.
We’d urge lawmakers to keep in mind what they talked about on the campaign trail.
We believe there was broad acknowledgement among lawmakers, as well as the people seeking to replace them, that the Medicaid program, which was put under private management three years ago, is not working very well.
We heard that from Democrats and Republicans. And, during our editorial board interviews, we heard from Republicans, notably Sen. Roby Smith, who said they intend to take a close look at the program and deal with its shortcomings.
That would be welcome news. We have heard plenty of stories about services being denied to people who rely on them and, essentially, of roughshod treatment by the private insurers who were hired with taxpayer dollars to responsibly run the program, not just wring costs from it.
Consider this: A representative from Genesis Health System told us last week that, after two and a half years of waiting, it just got its first reimbursement check for claims submitted for providing intensive outpatient behavioral health services.
Two and a half years.
Mind you, we're told that all of these services had been pre-authorized, too.
There are plenty of stories like that.
As we said during the campaign, we think the governor is right to worry about the increased resources going to Medicaid, something we didn’t hear so much from Democrats. But so far we haven’t seen solid evidence that privatization has reaped significant savings.
We also heard lawmakers tell us education is a top priority.
We have made no secret we believe the increases in basic state aid to K-12 education have been insufficient. We were encouraged to hear the governor remind us before the election that the 1 percent increase approved last year was half of what she had recommended to the Legislature.
We don’t think 2 percent is quite enough, but we are hopeful the governor stands up to the Legislature this year and pushes for adequate K-12 funding.
We would point out a study by the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis this year ranked Iowa 24th in the country when it came to cost-of-living adjusted teacher salaries.
Middle of the pack isn’t good enough, not for a state that doesn’t have the natural and cultural amenities that tend to have a strong pull for young professionals. And we don’t see funding higher salaries with reduced benefits as much of a recruitment strategy.
As for tax cuts, our priority wouldn’t be changing the corporate tax code. But, if it is to be done — and Republicans have made pretty clear that it is a priority — we hope it is paired with a rollback of corporate tax credits so no more revenue is drained from state coffers, thus making it difficult to fund things like public education and health care.
During the campaign, the governor told us she hopes that a corporate tax cut will be revenue neutral.
That’s a good instinct. It is true that fiscal year 2019 revenues are expected to rise 4.9 percent, according to the state's October estimates, but when the tax cuts approved last session kick in for 2020, that falls to 1.2 percent.
In sum, we know the instinct after winning a political election is to grab what legislative victories you can while you hold power. After all, if the last few election cycles have taught us anything, it’s that power can shift quickly.
Still, we are hopeful that majority Republicans, several of whom we backed for office, will see in last week’s election results a hunger for more collaborative state government. In a few months, we’ll know whether they listened.
