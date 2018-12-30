With 2018 speeding to a close, we are looking forward to turning the page, to gazing upon a new year with hope and optimism. And it is in that vein that we offer our wishes for 2019 – our hope that the Quad-Cities will grow, become more prosperous, more just, more inclusive, and that the people who live here are safer and friendlier toward one another.
Our aim on this page in the coming year will be to spotlight areas for improvement in the Quad-Cities, to congratulate those who are worthy and provide a commentary for the local, state and national issues that are important to you.
So, below we offer a list – not complete, mind you – of things we’d like to see happen in the Quad-Cities in 2019, some of them big; others not so much. All in the hopes that this community we share becomes a better place to live -- for all of us.
* We wish for a prosperous 2019 for everybody. The Quad-City economy saw a better 2018 than in previous years, with the unemployment rate down and more people finally entering the workforce. But, in 2017 (the latest data available) there still were more than 43,000 people, or 11.6 percent of the population, living below the poverty line. And while that is down from the year before, wouldn’t it be nice to see that dip further in the new year?
* We hope fewer people go hungry next year. The latest figure we saw, from the River Bend Foodbank, was that more than 120,000 people in a 23-county area including the Quad-Cities are missing meals. Food banks and pantries help put a dent in that number. We hope they have a banner 2019 knocking it down further.
* We’d like to see the Davenport School District pick just the right superintendent – a leader who can bolster the reputation of the largest school system in the area and put it on a path to rapid improvement. And, we should also wish success to all the new superintendents in our area’s school districts. And, just as importantly, to the students they serve.
* The coming year is expected to be a pivotal one for construction of the new Interstate-74 bridge. Since construction began in the middle of last year, we’ve seen the span grow from the ground up – sprouting piers and even roadway in spots. We’re looking forward to completion of the Iowa-bound piece of the new bridge in 2019, and throughout the year the continued safety of the men and women who are building it.
* It would be nice to see substantive progress on the Chicago-to-Moline passenger rail connection. How about this: Upgrade the tracks and/or convince us the $177 million in federal money set aside for the project eight years ago won’t be lost by inaction.
* We hope that Rock Island County can find a solution to its budget woes, and that it finds a way to deal with the money-losing Hope Creek Care Center. This also should be the year when the board makes progress on its commitment to get smaller.
* We would like to see 2019 be the year when steps are taken to improve Davenport’s riverfront. Last we checked, the city was awaiting word on a federal grant to move ahead with its only-modest riverfront improvement ideas. We’d like to dream, and achieve, more in 2019.
* We’d like to see somebody tackle the initiative on converting Davenport to four-year terms for the mayor and city council.
* Let’s hope fewer cars get boosted in the Quad-Cities. It was reported that car thefts were up 212 percent over last year. That's a number we'd like to see fall next year.
* We are hopeful that 2019 is a better year for people who rely on Medicaid -- on both sides of the river. This year we heard far too many stories of services cut and bills unpaid since Iowa converted to managed care. Iowa lawmakers also should join 48 other states and give people who have committed felonies and paid their dues an unimpeded right to vote.
* We are looking forward to the 2020 presidential campaign starting in Iowa. It should get underway shortly. We hope the race in our state is meaningful, clean and that Iowans turn out in record numbers to see the candidates.
* And since elections will be held in municipalities in the Quad-Cities, we hope for a competitive field of candidates in the spring in Illinois and the fall in Iowa.
* Next year should also be a time when our cities get better at caring for our streets and sidewalks. The problem isn’t evenly shared, but our observation is there is room for improvement, especially in Davenport, as well as Moline and Rock Island.
* We'd like to see Scott County make substantive progress on ensuring people who can't go to meetings can still see, and hear, their supervisors at work. We've waited far too long for the county to record its meetings and post the audio or video to its web site.
* Would it be too much to ask that the Canadian Pacific Railroad-owned Elm Street bridge in Davenport, closed since May, be replaced and the street reopened.
This is not an exhaustive list, of course. We are sure you also have wishes of your own for the new year, and we would be glad to hear about them (in 250 words or less.)
We're looking forward to seeing how ours fare in 2019. And we hope you will watch with us.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.