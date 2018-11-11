ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL -- Two weeks ago, on a beautiful fall morning, I assumed command of First United States Army, the legendary fighting force that changed the tide of World War I when it toppled a German war machine that seemed invincible after nearly four years of conflict and 10 million casualties.
Outside my new office stands a bronze bust of General John J. Pershing, the man who built First Army from the whole cloth of our nation.
As Veteran’s Day has approached, I’ve found myself studying this great patriot’s face, inspired by his accomplishments, amazed by his military foresight.
Today marks 100 years since the Armistice that ended the bloodiest war the world had ever known. To say Pershing and First Army enabled this victory is an epic understatement. As one historian writes, “If ever there were a time or an achievement where one man should receive credit for the accomplishments of many thousands, this was it.”
Flash back to 1917: The drumbeat of war has been audible for years. Britain is on her knees, France on the verge of collapse. Our battle-weary Allies dearly need us.
Yet America stands woefully unprepared. The entire Army is just 98,000 soldiers strong; almost a million will be required. The Allies ask us to bring 4,500 airplanes into theater; America only owns a few dozen, none of which are combat ready.
Still, with Pershing’s leadership, our indomitable doughboys pull off the impossible.
Despite Allied protests, Pershing orders each American soldier painstakingly trained. He refuses to put them under the military leadership of Allies who had already sent millions to slaughter. He identifies that the character of war has fundamentally changed and plans the first battles in Army history to coordinate infantry, artillery, tank and air support.
The results speak for themselves.
Our American troops reduced the supposedly impenetrable St. Mihiel salient in just two weeks. They accomplished one of the most spectacular covert troop movements of all time to join the Meuse-Argonne offensive. And they smashed through the Hindenburg Line, driving back 40 German combat divisions that had been fortifying their positions for nearly four years.
The eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month was at hand.
On this Veteran’s Day, I ask my fellow Americans to embrace two lessons from that war.
First: Never forget our veterans – of every conflict, every generation – who have donned the uniform and given this nation blank checks to be cashed with their very lives.
Some have called World War I – with its bitter trench fighting, its poppy fields stained with the blood of more than 320,000 American dead – the “forgotten war.” Pause today, pause and remember.
Secondly, in this age of global unrest and rising near-peer adversaries, our nation must stand ready for any conflict to come. Army Chief of Staff Gen. Mark A. Milley has warned that the “clouds of a coming storm are visible on the horizon.” He points out that America routinely has been unprepared for conflict – both world wars, Korea, Vietnam – and only through the grit and unthinkable sacrifice of the American soldier have we secured victory anyway.
As it did 100 years ago, First Army will play an essential role in our nation’s defense.
Our mission is to partner with and train Army Reserve and Army National Guard formations across the nation. This increases baseline unit readiness and reduces the amount of time it would take to deploy massive amounts of troops into a large-scale conflict. Since 9/11, First Army has enabled deployment for more than 1.2 million troops to the fight.
America’s Army has never failed. It did not fail on the battlefields of France. It must not today, as China rises, Russia threatens and extremists plot.
To ever stand as unprepared as America was 100 years ago is a discredit to heroes like John Pershing and the American doughboys he led to victory.