Thumbs Up.....to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, which has set next spring as the expected opening of its new clinic at the site of a former grocery store on West Locust Street in Davenport.
This is welcome news. The VA's existing clinic is in Bettendorf, and it is at capacity, serving about 9,000 people annually.
"The new Davenport center will serve an additional 2,400 veterans and offer services that currently aren't available," Times reporter Sarah Ritter writes in today's edition.
The new services at the $4.1 million facility will include physical therapy, audiology, optometry, podiatry, chiropractic and acupuncture care. Mental health and pharmacy services also will be offered, along with tele-health programs.
Officials also say radiology will be added later.
This particular space in west Davenport has undergone a lot of changes over the years.
It's housed grocery stores, as well as a child care program.
It's been pretty clear for a while that additional capacity for veterans health care was needed in the Quad-Cities, and this clinic will help to fill this need. It will be welcome news to the thousands of veterans in the Quad-Cities, especially those who live in this part of Davenport and Scott County.
Thumbs Down.....to the cancellation of the "Santa's Rock n Lights" show that was to be held in Davenport's Centennial Park for the holiday season. The drive-thru light show had promised Christmas music and nearly a mile of almost 1,000 programmable elements, along with "over 100,000 animated lights."
It sounded like a great family attraction. Unfortunately, the show's promoter, Peter Starykowicz, president of All Community Events, Inc., told Times reporter Linda Cook this week that set up for a Chicago area show, one of two he had planned, took longer than expected and that didn't leave enough time for a high-quality Davenport show.
So, the Davenport show here was called off. Which is too bad. We were looking forward to seeing the display.
Also, about 600 tickets had already been sold for the show. Starykowicz said refunds would be given within 10 days. And on the show's Facebook page this week, we noticed that organizers said they intend to bring the show to Davenport next year. They also said they intend that refunds for this year's show will include processing fees.
We're hopeful all goes well with the refund process.
We also are hopeful that next year's show does go on.
Thumbs Up....for the hard work put in by snow plow drivers and others in public works departments across the Quad-Cities this week.
We got a foot of snow dumped on us all in about a day on Sunday, and it wreaked havoc on streets and sidewalks, along with myriad other aspects of our daily lives.
Such is weather in the Midwest.
We know there have been some complaints around the area with how street crews dealt with the snow in certain parts of our community -- where they pushed it and how fast they got it out of the way -- but we still must express our gratitude to the men and women who, over a long holiday weekend, mounted up and got to work to make sure that we could all get around on Monday morning.
If we're lucky, they won't have to do it again anytime soon.