Leaving Afghanistan outweighs staying

Under the terms of the withdrawal, the U.S. government has pledged to "hold the Taliban to its commitment to ensure al-Qaida doesn't threaten" the U.S. and allied interests. But the Taliban never actually broke with al-Qaida, refusing to condemn the jihadists and even celebrating al-Qaida attacks in its own propaganda.

If Afghanistan descends into civil war following the departure of U.S. troops, and the Afghan security forces are unable to hold off Taliban insurgents, as many predict, the result will be a failed state in the heart of South Asia that once again has the potential to grow into a magnet for jihadists throughout the region. Without U.S. and allied troops in Afghanistan, intelligence analysis must occur from afar. This will negatively impact counterterrorism operations and the ability to conduct surveillance and reconnaissance against high-ranking terrorist leaders. Intelligence collection will inevitably suffer, too.