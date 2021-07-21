Letter: A pitiful appointment

Let me see if I have this right: According to an article in this newspaper's Sunday edition, Chet Culver has been nominated to the Farmer Mac board by President Biden. It is noted in the article that Culver has known Biden "for decades" and Chet’s dad, John, served with Biden in the Senate during the 1970s.

For Chet’s service on this board he will receive $120,000 to attend six meetings during the year, each meeting lastly three days. For those of you without a calculator handy, that’s $20,000 per meeting or $6,666 per day.

Now, boys and girls, in your best impression of Mister Roger, can you say "nepotism?"

Does anyone else see the irony that in a state where you can’t throw an ear of corn without hitting a farmer, we’re seating a "renewable energy and infrastructure" consultant on a board whose job it is to see that rural areas have access to credit?

When are we taxpayers going to peel the "kick me, I’m stupid" sign off our backs?

This appointment is both laughable and pitiful at the same time.

Mary McAllister

Maquoketa

