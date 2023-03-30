My goal here is 1. to explain the position of Republicans who question our role in Ukraine and 2. to point out the problems with the Biden support.

Republicans are not "pro-Putin." We think he is a thug. However many Republicans are concerned about the blank check support of Ukraine raining billions of unaudited dollars while emptying out U.S. defense stocks. Some question whether Putin is the global threat posed by the USSR. Clearly a threat to part of Eastern Europe but probably not to us.

There is a legitimate question whether Europe shouldn't be handling a larger role in the financial and military support.

For me, I see Biden's strategy as the worst of all worlds. Biden has pushed Europe aside when financially and militarily it has more to lose. Biden has made a mishmash of decisions, withholding aircraft, promising a handful of Himars and a few Abrams tanks. Not enough to be decisive but enough to be symbolic and possibly locally influential. The result is a strategy that drains us, drains the Ukrainian army and the Russian army. While blocking negotiations Biden has set up a strategy that exhausts everyone.

We would be better off in the long-run to tell Russia we are opening the stops. They have x number of weeks to negotiate a disengagement before we and NATO contribute decisive support in the form of tanks and aircraft. We also must fund replenishing our arsenal.

China is watching us divide and our weapons inventories decline.

William Bloom,

LeClaire, Iowa