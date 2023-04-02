On Tuesday, April 4, voters in Illinois will be headed for the polls.

The voters for the East Moline School District are the luckiest because they have the most awesome candidate on their ballot! Deb Faralli was my former coworker turned dear friend. You won’t find a woman with a bigger heart for children, education and our community.

Deb is currently serving on the board, and during her tenure the East Moline District has implemented the Parent Mentor Program and opened the Early Learning Center. She also helped navigate the challenges that her school district faced during COVID. You can find Deb out front on any issue that speaks to our social core - whether it be standing up for unions, the LGBTQ community or women’s rights.

Deb doesn’t just talk the talk but also walks the walk. She can be found out canvassing for political candidates at election time. She also helps with fundraising for people within our community that need assistance. Whether it be a family struggling with medical bills from a cancer diagnosis or a family who just lost their home to a house fire, Deb is always willing to make her area famous tacos and they are always a hit. Deb is exactly what public service within our community embodies, and I hope you will cast your vote for her on April 4th!! You won’t regret it!

Tracy Jones

Davenport