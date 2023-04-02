On April 4, I will be casting votes for many candidates I trust. One of those candidates I have gotten to know personally the past year.

Deb Faralli is currently on the East Moline School Board and is serving her community splendidly in that position. As a mother and grandmother, Deb cares enormously about the future of our children. She has made it a point to be involved in all aspects of the school system.

Deb takes the time to learn each role that an employee plays in the school-from bus drivers to janitorial staff to teachers and the administrators. It takes someone who is truly committed to her role in community service to take the time necessary to do the job correctly. Deb is that person. I hope you will join me in voting for Debra Faralli this election season.

Veronica Glackin

East Moline