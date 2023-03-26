Mr. Kopko’s letter on Friday demanding government cuts started me thinking. Why doesn’t government act like a business. When cuts to expenses can’t be made, they increase revenue by increasing prices.

I know that would mean increases to taxes, but I don’t think we need to raise the tax rates. Rather why not eliminate some the hundreds of pages of the tax code by eliminating many of the loopholes that have been granted to various taxpayers. I remember a few years ago, a big oil company was able to explain they only had to pay a low tax rate on their record profits because of loopholes.

Maybe the loopholes happened because members of Congress are always concerned where their next campaign contribution is coming from. They are aware of the corporate contributions and possibly dark money PACs. I am certain that the many corporate lobbyists also had an impact.

We have seen that the resulting tax cuts have not helped the debt. The Reagan tax cuts for the rich didn’t boost the economy as promised, but only increased the debt. The Trump tax cuts only increased the debt more than any other president.

I noticed that Mr. Kopko did not identify any specific cuts to make, just generalizations like the current House Republicans. What would I have to give up?

Rex Nichols,

Bettendorf