I'm urging the voters in the East Moline School District to join me in supporting and voting for Evelyn Gay on April 4 because she is a strong advocate for the children in the city of East Moline School District."

Evelyn cares deeply about the quality of education for all children in the East Moline School District. She is a strong supporter in helping parents and children. You can count on Evelyn Gay as a strong and passionate advocate for all children to receive a quality education in the city of East Moline. I encourage you to vote for Evelyn Gay on April 4.