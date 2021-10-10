Letter: Endangering lives

If you are able to be vaccinated, but haven't done so because it is your "right" not to do so, consider this:
Now, 700,000 people have died of COVID in the United States — none have died from the vaccination. Many of those who have had COVID continue to have long-term effects from the disease. The vast majority of those now hospitalized with COVID are unvaccinated.
If you still decide to take your chances on getting the virus to prove it is your "right," I'll continue to wear my mask and take my third shot of the Moderna vaccine when available, while you continue to let the virus flourish and mutate, endangering the lives of those not able to be vaccinated.
Vivian Brown
Aledo