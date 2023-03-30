I am pleased to support Dr. Tamara Felden for Rock Island Ward 6 alderperson. I have known Tamara for over 30 years as a valued colleague at Augustana College, where she taught in the German Department as well as in the women’s studies, world literature and honors programs. She also has vast administrative experience at Black Hawk College and the University of Chicago.

While at Black Hawk, Tamara was coordinator of the International Student and Scholar program. At the University of Chicago Dr. Felden was director of international affairs and associate dean of students. These experiences, in which she has shown highly effective administrative and interpersonal skills, will be invaluable in her role as city alderperson.

Having retired from her academic career, Tamara opened and manages the Artsy Bookworm store on 30th Street in Rock Island. As a Rock Island entrepreneur, Dr. Felden is familiar with the issues and needs of a small local business owner, as well as the city ordinances applicable to this type of endeavor.

As an alderperson, the welfare of the city and her constituents will always be Tamara’s first priority. She is a proactive individual who plans ahead, rather than waiting for problems to arise.

She looks for root causes, and considers the long-term consequences of her decisions. She is independent, asks tough questions and makes decisions based on facts and data alone. The principles that have guided her whole life, integrity, equity, and transparency, will serve her well on the Rock Island City Council. I enthusiastically recommend her to all Ward 6 voters.

Louis C. Belby

Rock Island, Illinois