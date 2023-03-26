Jeff Deppe's commitment to supporting working men and women in the Quad City Area. His almost 30 years as a union member with Laborers Local 309 where he has protected equality and safety in the workplace make him the obvious choice for labor in the second ward of East Moline. Jeff has served Rock Island County as a board member and will take that experience to the City Council. Jeff Deppe will give the East Moline second ward the representation they deserve.