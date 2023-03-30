Just when I thought I had seen it all in my 74 years the government is getting involved in elimination. What next, labeling trees in the forest men, women, other? I think the government has far more better things to do than interfere with bathrooms. As children we had shared bathrooms at home.
How about using the time for homelessness, affordability of food, etc., rather than bathrooms. What next giving out tickets for standing instead of sitting? Or using the wrong toilet paper?
Richard Rogers,
Rock Island