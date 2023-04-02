With Election Day right around the corner, April 4, there are five candidates that I wanted to highlight.

James Blue is a real, working-class person, who knows what it's like to feel the effects of poverty. He is ready to stabilize and energize the 4th Ward as alderperson by approaching old problems with new solutions.

Tamara Felden has experience in many aspects of the city, and she is valued for her devotion to integrity, equity, and transparency. I recognize, and hope you do too, Tamara's ability to move Rock Island in the right direction as 6th Ward Alderperson.

Quincy Davis' love for Rock Island combined with his dedication to problem-solving is unmatched and perfect for 7th Ward alderperson. Through his career, Quincy has an abundance of knowledge and experience in helping others live empowered and successful lives.

Ramona Dixon has over 17 years experience as an educator, and she brings an equity focused lens to the table. Her passion for people combined with her data-driven decision making is what the Moline-Coal Valley School District needs.

Mariela Trevino has two children who are Moline students. She is the fiscal director for a local non-profit, so her financial expertise and her passion for the community makes her a great fit for the school board.

Each of these candidates has bright ideas and a promising work ethic to make them come true. The most important election is always the next election. So please, let your voice be heard.

Thurgood Brooks,

Rock Island