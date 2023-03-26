Richard Holt wrote an article in the Quad-City Times about woke.

He said something that seems crazily untrue: “The woke idea has been appropriated mainly by white liberals at the expense of Black people … the authoritarian tendencies from the left leave you woke or out of the crowd.”

I would probably be considered to be a white liberal, and I have been astounded by the right, including Gov. DeSantis who is condemning “woke.” No liberal ever has adopted the term woke. The right wing made up the term to have an easy word to criticize any wishes to bring more justice and equality to our world.

The bill to outlaw the teaching of 1619, the bill to not allow trans students to use the bathroom of their choice, the bill to not allow teachers to have a discussion of equal rights for gay people are all bills that would help students understand our history and the need for equal treatment of all students.

Passing those bills is limiting freedom. How can Republicans who voted for these bills say they are for freedom? The bills they have been passing are authoritarian. Another one they want to pass in Iowa is limiting the freedom of women to make their own reproductive choices. Now they are also promoting a bill that will hurt local newspapers by creating a website for legal notices. Why would they want to hurt local newspapers? Contact your legislators!

Roberta Rosheim,

Maquoketa