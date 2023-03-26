I would like to show my support for Debra Faralli, who is running for another term on the East Moline School Board.

Debra is an excellent candidate who volunteers her time and talents in so many ways throughout the community. One of the ways I have seen her volunteer her time is by helping others with their political campaigns. Since Debra speaks both English and Spanish, she often volunteers to translate campaign information for Spanish-speaking members of our community so that everyone can be informed regardless of language barriers.

Debra is such a positive force in our community, and she has taken her responsibility as a school board member very seriously. She has been a valuable asset to the East Moline School District and they would continue to benefit greatly if she is voted in for another term. Vote Debra Faralli for East Moline School Board on April 4!

Bridget Ehrmann,

Rock Island