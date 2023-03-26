As the Iowa legislature wrestles with which parental rights are worthwhile (controlling books in school libraries) and which are disposable (making medical decisions for children), there’s no such ambivalence when it comes to understanding for whose financial interests they legislate.

Building on their recent history of not allowing communities to raise minimum wages, limiting the power of public unions to negotiate, curtailing unemployment and SNAP benefits, and cutting taxes almost exclusively for the wealthy, legislators persist in attacking working families.

Their relentless pursuit of a blatantly regressive flat tax continues, assuring that top 1percenters pay no higher rates than those in poverty. They've rescued insurance companies, capping malpractice damages for hospitals and clinics. They committed hundreds of millions of education dollars to vouchers, not to raise student achievement, but to supplement private education expenses.

The recently passed government restructuring bill includes several aspects destined to benefit the wealthy. The Historical Preservation Office is placed inside Economic Development where wealthy developers can control both. The Consumer Advocate Office, whose job is to represent the public interest, is placed under the Attorney General and therefore subject to political whims. And now a bill to limit the State Auditor’s critical ability to monitor waste, fraud, and misuse of tax dollars.

Working families in Iowa need to take note of whose causes are being legislated in Des Moines. Quietly, if not subtly, power is being consolidated in the hands of a small, wealthy group. Not only is this unfair, but it also undermines the foundations of our democracy.

Ron Stuart

Bettendorf