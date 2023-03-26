Like businesses, governments have to raise revenue so that they have the workforce and resources needed to produce services and products that will attract and retain customers. For the state of Iowa, our “customers” are the people and businesses that chose to reside in Iowa. Those people and businesses create economic activity that generates tax revenue for the state.

Our “product” is the services, infrastructure and laws that create social structure so that businesses and individuals will want to relocate to or remain in Iowa. If residents and businesses leave the state, the state loses tax revenue and workers, and will have less of the human and financial resources needed to provide infrastructure and services.

Policies that marginalize large segments of the population and drive away people help political leaders stay in power, but don't help the people of Iowa. If people that would vote against you move out of the state, then they can’t vote against you. This provides incentive to create increasingly extreme and divisive laws that will further drive the opposition out of Iowa. This “culling of the herd” to remove political opposition is great for winning elections, but it is terrible for maintaining Iowa’s population and economy.

With less economic activity and tax revenue in Iowa, the state has no choice but to cut programs and services and to reduce maintenance and construction of infrastructure. Iowa becomes a less desirable place to live, work and raise a family. Iowa no longer thrives.

Deb VanderGaast

Tipton