I would like to see more interest and publicity in local elections. School board elections are coming up in a few days and there is little information available about candidates who are running.

It's important to care about schools. If we look at what's been happening in states like Florida and Iowa we see censorship of books and what is taught in American history. Teachers are not being respected or supported in their work. Find out where and when your candidate forums are being held and listen to the candidates themselves so you can be informed in your voting.

Care about your community and the students and teachers. They are our future and deserve the best. The Moline Education Association and the Moline Schools Foundation sponsored a candidates' forum that was very informative. Looking forward to more news from other candidates in our district and a good turnout for these local elections coming up in the very near future.

Sincerely,

Rita Coyne,

Moline