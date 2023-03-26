I believe that God created heaven and earth, also Black people, whites, browns, reds, and yellow people. So why is it so hard to believe that God created homosexuals? He did this to teach us tolerance. Can you imagine if God created everyone to look like me, act like me? How boring the world would be.

If gays bleed, they bleed red blood just like us heterosexuals. They have hopes and dreams just like us

Homosexuals are not out there shooting up heterosexual night clubs, schools, grocery stores, mosques, Black churches, Jewish temples, or beating, knocking to the ground poor defenseless Asian men and women!

More damage is done to wives, children and families when straight couples commit adultery. Yet, pastors rarely preach about it.

Some states are outlawing drag shows, yet heterosexual men have their “Gentlemen’s Clubs’ and heterosexual women have their so called “Girls Night Out.”

Pope Francis said “Being gay is a sin not a crime.” So, I presume the gay bashing will stop!?

Bill Elder

Milan