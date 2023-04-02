Coming soon, a paved sidewalk through our Morgan Park Drive of wooded hilly terrain access to 7th Street and school one-half mile away with a few side street exits for vehicles ... The vehicle access as two entries and exits, a stop and go trough the curvy speed controlled streets with the new installed sidewalk and retaining walls when needed on the hill sides.

The drive has moderate traffic during school days, and work days, it's like a short cut to your destination, school furthermore the ambience, the beauty of this drive being ruined with a section having a 15-foot retaining wall, cutting down the trees along the winding street as well the spring daffodils, hostas and nature's givings.

There is going to be a learning curve for the weather, walk or ride in the rain, snow, temperature, or I don't feel good, a one mile trek in all. This does not include getting to the starting line from your home.

I, for one, encourage this walk, the exercise gets your day started , a PE (physical education ) class before school. You can even use it to skate board half of the way home.

Get Ready, it has started, the orange paint lines marking construction lines, the trees have their red ribbon to cut down. There will be some traffic delays. Have patience, it is coming soon

Don Lewis

Moline