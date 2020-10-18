Letter: This pivotal moment

On behalf of the Bishop of Davenport, Bishop Thomas Zinkula, and the parishioners of St. Mary and St. Anthony Catholic Church I would like to thank Mayor Mike Matson , the City Council and the Davenport Police Department for their assistance in helping celebrate our farewell to St. Mary Church and protecting us during our procession to St. Anthony.

For over 153 years St. Mary Church has been a spiritual icon on Davenport's west-side and has been a physical reminder of God's presence in good times and in bad for Catholics and non-Catholics alike. St. Mary's will continue to be used for the same purpose for which it was founded — to love and serve God and love and serve our neighbor. The Diocese of Davenport and the people of St. Mary and St. Anthony are proud to be a part of this pivotal moment in the history of our city and we look forward to being a partner in the noble work of promoting and serving the good of society.