This is how I know we are living in a banana republic. It started when the rule of law was ignored. Instead of changing the law the politicians did not agree with, they decided not to enforce the law. The open border is a good example of this.

Next, we have the unequal application of the law. For example, we had Black Lives Matter riots causing $2 billion dollars in damages and 25 people were killed. Fifty-two were arrested in D.C. Contrast this with the Jan. 6 riots where only the protesters were killed that day. The press and Jan. 6 committee claim four officers that committed suicide and one that died of natural causes after the protest were a direct cause of Jan. 6. More than 1,000 protesters have been arrested and many are still in jail not yet charged. This kind of reeks of dictator methods of dealing with descent.

The FBI had Hunter Biden’s laptop before the 2020 election. Biden claimed it was Russian disinformation. Social media companies censored people for mentioning the laptop. Funny, after the election the lap top was determined to be legit. By the way the FBI has misplaced the laptop. Now we know (House Republicans have said) three Biden family members have received over a million dollars from China. Contrast this with two impeachments and four current investigations for Trump.

We are not allowed to wonder how Biden got 84 million votes, more than Obama, and Trump got the most votes of any president in history and lost.

Jim Turner,

Fenton

Editor's note: The Guardian reported 25 deaths from political unrest in the United States during 2020, but did not connect them all to Black Lives Matter protests.