When it comes to understanding America’s problems and whom to elect to solve those problems, ignorance is not a good thing.

During recent early voting, “information” provided by candidates’ handlers and by complicit media largely ignored candidates’ demonstrated miniscule abilities and lack of desire to truly represent their voters. During much of this period the candidates were sequestered in their “basements” removed from honest public scrutiny, resulting in many voters becoming ignorant decision makers.

Recent examples, in my opinion, are the elections of U.S. Senator John Fetterman (Pennsylvania Democrat) and President Joe Biden.

Undisciplined improvisations now allowed during early voting in many localities provide opportunity for multi-million-dollar investments that develop incredibly effective schemes to generate votes primarily assigned to candidates associated with so called progressive-Democrat ideologies

To counter development of these schemes, the U.S. Constitution should be amended by calling a Convention of States to propose establishing a one-day national holiday for the purpose of voting on national elections.

This will encourage Midwest style informed, intelligent decision-making where individual voters must search for information, become educated and motivated to physically cast their own vote, with identification, on one day.

As progressive-Democrats experience the resulting curtailment of their ability to manufacture votes, let us enjoy the buffoonery of their knee-jerk cry of “Voter suppression!”

Additional Constitution amendments should establish term limits for: federal elected officials; Supreme Court Justices; and the many thousands of non-elected “activists” who become permanently ensconced in Washington while morphing into bureaucrats who become the country’s actual policy-makers.

John R. Horn,

Davenport