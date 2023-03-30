As a parent of an 11-year-old daughter at Glenview Middle School in East Moline, I could not be prouder of the work that my mother-in-Law Debra Faralli has been a part of on the school board. There are currently 42 languages spoken in our district and Deb has worked hard to make sure that they have all been listened to.

I have seen her visit the schools during class events and even take the time to join bus drivers on their routes. While I currently carry a different job title in our area, the role of parent is by far my most important, and Deb is always looking out for our children. Please vote for Debra Faralli and the unity ticket of Evelyn Gay and Kimberly Dyer for East Moline School Board on April 4, they will put our kids first.