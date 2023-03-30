My name is Richard E. Gay. I am the husband of Evelyn Denise Gay. This is the reason why you should vote on April 4 for Evelyn Gay.

She is dependable, reliable, straight forward, very level headed, a good listener and has great respect for the East Moline school District in which she lives and worked in. Evelyn Gay spent a great amount of time in dealing with problem situations in the district as transportation director and she is loved by all. Evelyn will make a big difference on the East Moline School board.

Please, when you go to vote it will be a blessing Evelyn Denise Gay is your choice, we need her voice.

"So let's grow in East Mo," vote Evelyn Gay and the unity ticket of Evelyn Denise Gay, Debra Farrali and Kimberly Dyer.

Richard Gay,

East Moline