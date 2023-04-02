To whom it may concern, this is my letter to the editor for the up coming local elections.

I'm urging the voters in the East Moline School District to join me in supporting Debra Faralli along with the unity ticket of Kimberly Dyer and Evelyn Gay on April 4.

Debra Faralli has shown great leadership in her first term on the school board, serving through these difficult pandemic years which challenged schools across the country. In these tough times, she stood by our students and teachers by advocating to bring the Early Learning Center to the Watertown area. This preschool is essential in providing early developmental intervention.

Furthermore, she was instrumental in the adoption of the Free Community WiFi Project that includes East Moline District 37, UTHS, Silvis School District and the City Of East Moline.

Deb has always been a team player, and knows that working together isn't just something we should teach our kids, but practice in our communities as well. That's why she's running on a unity ticket with two more women who have long served our community.

Kimberly Dyer has two daughters and is a Girl Scout Troop Leader, PTA member, and regular attendee of the school board meetings.

Evelyn Gay has two nephews in the school system, serving for over 40 years as a community mentor and leader.

All three women are endorsed by AFSCME, QC Federation of Labor, and Tri-City Trades. Let’s get Debra Faralli and her unity ticket of Kimberly Dyer and Evelyn Gay elected to the East Moline School Board this April 4th.

J.R. Rico

Alderman 7th ward

East Moline