Vote Farrali and Dyer for East Moline School Board

I am urging the voters of East Moline school District 37 to join me in supporting and voting for the “unity ticket” of Debra Farrali and Kimberly Dyer on April 4th. Why? Because they are committed to look out for all of our children and our community. They want to continue to embrace diversity of our district while meeting our students and families where they are.

Most of all, increase support for the mental health of our students and staff.

Together they can build a team that has the best interest of not only our student but our total school district and community. Only if you “VOTE” THIS WILL HAPPEN.

Thank You,

Evelyn Denise Gay,

East Moline,

candidate for East Moline School Board

Why would anyone stand in line to hear Trump?

I had thought of going recently to the Adler Theatre to hear Donald Trump’s new lies; I quickly dismissed the thought. First, there was no room inside the Adler; Trump’s ego took up a lot of space. Then I thought, why should I stand in frigid weather to hear a confirmed liar and narcissist?

I could not understand why Iowans were so excited to hear the same boring drivel and phony hyperbole from a misogynist; a racist; a homophobic; a lover of dictators; lover of white supremacy and a companion of (porn stars).

Donald had orchestrated a failed coup against American democracy. He did everything in his power to obstruct our democratic process involving the peaceful transfer of power. Donald has been anti-science; anti-environment, anti-ally, anti-middle class, anti-voting and fiscally irresponsible.

He has been very disrespectful of veterans, Gold Star Families, disabled Americans, women, persons of color and immigrants legally seeking asylum. He has proven that he cannot be trusted with our nation’s most critical secrets. Now, why would I want to stand in the cold to see and hear an individual like this?

Jimmy Contreras

Davenport

Government has more important things to do than regulate bathrooms

Just when I thought I had seen it all in my 74 years the government is getting involved in elimination. What next, labeling trees in the forest men, women, other? I think the government has far more better things to do than interfere with bathrooms. As children we had shared bathrooms at home.

How about using the time for homelessness, affordability of food, etc., rather than bathrooms. What next giving out tickets for standing instead of sitting? Or using the wrong toilet paper?

Richard Rogers,

Rock Island

Vote Kimberly Dyer for East Moline School Board

I’m encouraging those of you in the East Moline School District to join me in supporting and voting for Kimberly Dyer on April 4 because I have seen firsthand her leadership and organizational skills, which she would implement and maintain with ease as a member of our district’s school board.

Kimberly has a warm demeanor and is a figurehead at school events and Girl Scout gatherings, an attitude and demeanor that she would extend onto the children of East Moline School District.

I see Kimberly lead our Girl Scout meetings with ease, which can have its challenges with a large group of boisterous young girls. One of the Girl Scouts slogans is, “Make the world a better place” and I truly feel Mrs. Dyer will take that emotion and viewpoint to the school board.

Thank you for your time.

Sarah Johnson,

East Moline