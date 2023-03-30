I am urging the voters of East Moline school District 37 to join me in supporting and voting for the "unity ticket" of Debra Farrali and Kimberly Dyer on April 4th. Why? Because they are committed to look out for all of our children and our community. They want to continue to embrace diversity of our district while meeting our students and families where they are.
Most of all, increase support for the mental health of our students and staff.
Together they can build a team that has the best interest of not only our student but our total school district and community. Only if you "VOTE" THIS WILL HAPPEN.
Thank You,
Evelyn Denise Gay,
East Moline,
candidate for East Moline School Board